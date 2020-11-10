Government offices closed Wednesday for Veterans Day

MUSCATINE — The offices of both the city and the county will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

According to a press release from the city, the administrative offices at city hall and other department locations will be closed, the offices will reopen for regular hours on Thursday, Nov. 12. The MuscaBus will be running normal routes and offer free rides to veterans with a military ID or other identification that indicates veteran status. There will be no curbside or yard waste collection on Wednesday nor bulky waste collection on Wednesday or Thursday.

“The City of Muscatine urges everyone to take the time, not only on his day, but every day of the year, to thank veterans and active duty personnel for their service,” the release said.

The two Muscatine Hy-Vee locations will have free breakfasts for veterans.

A statewide commemoration of Veterans Day will be held by the Iowa National Guard and can be viewed at 11 a.m. Wednesday at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/771291/iowa-national-guard-2020-veterans-day-message-spot.

