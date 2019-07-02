MUSCATINE — New pollution controls are planned for a major manufacturing plant in Muscatine's South End neighborhood.
An air quality construction permit application to add a new regenerative thermal oxidizer at Grain Processing Corporation, 1600 Oregon St., is out for public comment through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources permitting process. The equipment, also known as RTO, is set to be installed at Dryer House 5 Dewatering Building and is a term of the class-action settlement agreement finalized earlier this year.
Final approval of the settlement involving an estimated 14,000 class members and spanning 10 years came Feb. 5 after six years of litigation. The class claimed smoke, odor and haze from the plant caused a nuisance that led to loss of enjoyment of surrounding property. GPC agreed to pay $45 million into a fund for claimants and complete at least $6 million in emissions controls at the plant.
Part of the agreement included the RTO, estimated at $1.5 million, be installed within 18 months and another $5 million in "additional pollution control projects" completed within five years. Prior to the settlement, GPC also spent more than $80 million on such controls.
RTO manages air pollution by decomposing volatile organic compounds in exhaust into carbon and water vapor prior to being emitted from the plant. According to permit application documents, "it is estimated that this RTO will achieve a 98% reduction in VOC emissions with minimal increases from fuel combustion." The document also revealed construction would begin immediately after the permit is secured and the RTO would be operating by the end of the year.
If the corporation does not comply, the settlement calls for a "liquidated damages penalty of $1,000 per day," which would be paid into the community fund. The fund would be made of any money leftover after claimants are paid. The funds would make improvements to the neighborhood around the plant.
Carol Reynolds, corporate spokeswoman for Kent Corp., parent company to GPC, said when preliminary approval of the settlement was reached in October, "GPC immediately sought a permit to move forward with this project."
"We have been making steady progress on the RTO since then," she said. "We will meet our commitments under the settlement agreement, including this aspect."
The project, 18-402, is classified by the IDNR as a State Implementation Plan to comply with the federal Clean Air Act administered by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Application materials are available online at the IDNR Air Quality Construction Permits webpage, and Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., and IDNR Air Quality Bureau, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines.
The deadline for public comment is July 20. A public hearing may also be held by public request.
"Muscatine is our home," Reynolds said. "We care for it very much, which includes doing what is right environmentally."
