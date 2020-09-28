GPC settlements will start mailing out this week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Grain Processing Corporation settlement checks may begin arriving next month.

On Sept. 28, GPC said Rust Consulting Inc., which assisted in the claims review process as directed by the court, has finished the review and approval process, which took 18 months. Checks would start going out to residents involved in the class action case starting Sept. 30.

In Oct. 2018, GCP agreed to pay $45 million to residents affected by the pollution created by the GCP plant at 1600 Oregon St. Payments range from $2,000 to $16,000 per family member, depending on how close they were to the plant and how long they lived there.

GPC wrote in a news release that while it “disagreed strongly” with the merits of the underlying class action lawsuit, it agreed to pay the full and final settlement amount in order to “prevent further disruption to its community, its customers and it employees."

Additionally, $2 million of these settlements funds will go toward community betterment projects.

GPC also agreed to spend $1.5 million on a regenerative thermal oxidizer to reduce the factory’s emissions. GPC has reduced total air emissions by nearly 93% over the last 10 years and spent $6.5 million in 2019 on additional environmental projects, company officials said.

“GPC loves and cares for Muscatine, and we’re really excited for the residents and for ourselves to be moving forward and working together,” said Carol Reynolds, corporate spokesperson. “I think we both have that common goal of just making Muscatine a great place. We’re invested in the community, and it’s certainly where we and our families live, so I think in that way, we’re really pleased to move forward for the community, so they can put this behind them.”

