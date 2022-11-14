Grace Lutheran Church celebrates its 125th anniversary this week

When the congregation of Grace Lutheran entered their church last Sunday, many were curious as to what the "surprise" their pastor spoke of would entail. When it came to guesses, it was a 4-year-old there who, according to Pastor Susan Bantz, was the closest to being right.

“You could say that an anniversary of a church is like a birthday of sorts,” she said.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, Grace Lutheran Church officially turned 125 years old. To celebrate this occasion, Bantz and her staff held a “surprise party” during that day’s worship, which was filled with joy, history and music.

Bantz, who previously served as the chaplain at Lutheran Living Senior Campus, has only been working at Grace Lutheran for a few months, but she is already well-versed in its history of being a daughter church to Zion Lutheran. With that church initially being founded by German immigrants, the next generation wanted a congregation with English sermons.

That led to Grace English Lutheran being established on the corner of 6th and Iowa in 1897. Several years later that building was sold and the church moved into its current location at 2107 Cedar Street.

“Eventually, Grace developed its own identity and dropped the ‘English’ part of its name,” Bantz explained.

In the time since its opening, Grace Lutheran has had 18 pastors, with four of them being children of the congregation who then became pastors. The oldest member is 98 years old, while the member who has been part of the church for the longest time is 96. On the opposite end of things, its youngest member, who will soon be baptized, is 10 1/2 weeks old. Of all the couples who have been married in the church, the oldest couple has been married for 60 years and, amazingly, one family within the church has been a part of Grace for seven generations.

Over the past couple of years, however, the church has been between-pastors, using interim pastors before Bantz took the position. Because of this, she believes the date of the church’s 125th anniversary slipped through the cracks. Thankfully, she was able to realize that the anniversary was just around the corner just in time, albeit accidentally.

“As I was getting to know the church, I noticed a big quilt that was hung up in the lounge. It had been done by the congregation for their 100th anniversary, so it had the church’s dates on it — 1897 to 1997,” she said. “I did some math one day and realized that 2022 was the 125th year. So I did some research and decided that it would be fun to celebrate that day, and to do it as a sort of ‘surprise party.' ”

During the party, Bantz held a children’s sermon where she talked to the kids about the generations that started the church and even recognized the newest and oldest members. Each child also received a bag containing 125 M&Ms. Another point that Bantz discussed during the sermon was focused on what Grace Lutheran does as a church and its overall calling: to share the gospel and to provide fellowship support for one another.

The Grace Singers also gave a performance during the celebration and at fellowship time, the group enjoyed some cake that featured a reproduction of a piece that a local artist and member of the congregation had painted of the three buildings Grace had used over the years.

“We had a larger-than-normal number of people who attended,” Bantz recalled. “I think they were intrigued by the whole surprise idea and wanted to know what it was about. When I said that it was the 125th anniversary of the church, everyone spontaneously applauded, which was really nice.”

The celebration ended with a prayer meant to rededicate the members of the church to their mission of spreading the word of Christ, hoping to continue not just looking back at what they’d already accomplished but to also use the anniversary as a “springboard to the future.”

“Our job isn’t over, it’s always continuing,” Bantz continued. “So an anniversary isn’t just an opportunity to look back, it’s also a time to look forward. We hope that many more generations of people will find I in Grace a welcoming home.”