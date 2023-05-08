With the most recent semester coming to a close for Muscatine’s local community college students, the public is invited to cheer these students on either in person or from their homes as they break out the caps and gowns.

All three of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges — Muscatine, Scott and Clinton — will host their 92nd, 56th and 76th commencement ceremonies, respectively, this week in honor of 2023’s spring graduates. According to EICC, more than 1,000 graduates are expected to walk across the stages throughout the three planned ceremonies.

The first of these ceremonies is for Muscatine Community College at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Calvary Church, 501 West Bypass 61 in Muscatine. Guests can begin arriving for the ceremony starting at 5 p.m. Graduates and their guests will also have an opportunity for pictures in the Commons immediately after the ceremony.

Of the over 1,000 students who are graduating this week, 164 are graduating from Muscatine Community College. Of those, 48 will receive an Associate in Arts, 13 are receiving an Associate in Science and 42 are receiving an Associate in Applied Science.

“Commencement is a time of joy and triumph for our students, their families and the entire college community,” EICC Chancellor, Dr. Sonya J. Williams said. “We are immensely proud of our college graduates and their remarkable achievements. Through their hard work, perseverance and dedication, they have earned this much-deserved recognition and we can’t wait to celebrate their success. Muscatine’s commencement ceremony will be my first as EICC Chancellor, and I’m greatly looking forward to celebrating this significant milestone with our entire community.”

MCC President Dr. Naomi DeWinter also gave a statement on the occasion:

“Every year, we look forward to graduation with excitement and anticipation. The impact our graduates will make in their communities with their education is immeasurable. By pursuing higher education and earning their degrees, they have acquired the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary to make a positive difference in a variety of fields and industries.”

For those who may be unable to make it to the ceremony, all three will be livestreamed on the EICC Facebook page. More information on upcoming EICC events can also be found on its Facebook page on the EICC website.