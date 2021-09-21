'Grandma knows the law' — gets arrested

A second worker tells him he can't go in the back and asks him to leave. After several minutes, a police officer enters and asks him to leave.

Bish argues he does not have to leave the public building unless he broke the law. The officer informs Bish that City Administrator Carol Webb wanted him off the property and gives him the choice of leaving or being arrested. Bish says “make your move,” before being placed under arrest. The officer doesn't cuff Bish and simply says “let’s go.”

During the discussion, the officer tells Bish he is disturbing the peace, Bish tells the officer to look at code 719 subsections 1 through 9, adding “grandma knows the law.”

In Iowa code those sections cover interference with official acts and assisting with an escape. Trespass and disturbing the peace is covered under Iowa code 716.7.

One of the definitions of Trespass is “Entering or remaining upon or in property without justification after being notified or requested to abstain from entering or to remove or vacate therefrom by the owner, lessee, or person in lawful possession, or the agent or employee of the owner, lessee, or person in lawful possession, or by any peace officer, magistrate, or public employee whose duty it is to supervise the use or maintenance of the property.”