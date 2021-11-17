Grandview Avenue Corridor meeting to be held Nov. 30

MUSCATINE — As the project to repair Grandview Avenue continues to the end of the first year of work, the Muscatine Heart and Soul Project is also continuing to work to gather information on what changes the residents of the area hope to see in the future.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, the project will host a Grandview Avenue Corridor resident meeting at Fellowship Hall of the Musserville United Methodist Church, located across the street from the Salvation Army building on Oregon Street. The project is continuing to seek conversations with residents about why they love living in the Grandview Corridor area and what might make it better in the future. The conversations will ask residents what is working and what opportunities the residents would like to see, as well as solutions and improvements to quality of life.

The feedback will be used to identify action steps that will be integrated into the upcoming revision of the City of Muscatine Comprehensive Plan. The model uses the “Community Heart and Soul” model, which identifies what people love about their community and what they wish to see in the future and how they want to achieve it. The goal of the project is to include everyone in the planning phase and focus on what matters most.

