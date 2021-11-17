Grandview Avenue Corridor meeting to be held Nov. 30

MUSCATINE — As the project to repair Grandview Avenue continues to the end of the first year of work, the Muscatine Heart and Soul Project is also continuing to work to gather information on what changes the residents of the area hope to see in the future.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, the project will host a Grandview Avenue Corridor resident meeting at Fellowship Hall of the Musserville United Methodist Church, located across the street from the Salvation Army building on Oregon Street. The project is continuing to seek conversations with residents about why they love living in the Grandview Corridor area and what might make it better in the future. The conversations will ask residents what is working and what opportunities the residents would like to see, as well as solutions and improvements to quality of life.
The feedback will be used to identify action steps that will be integrated into the upcoming revision of the City of Muscatine Comprehensive Plan. The model uses the “Community Heart and Soul” model, which identifies what people love about their community and what they wish to see in the future and how they want to achieve it. The goal of the project is to include everyone in the planning phase and focus on what matters most.
The project to revitalize the Grandview area in conjunction with the Grandview Avenue reconstruction was announced in February, during a Ward 4 meeting. Ideas are sought for street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. The Grandview area runs from Carver Corner, down Hershey Avenue to the Mississippi River.
The Heart and Soul Project is a national project that community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin chose that has been used in many communities across the country to revitalize communities by determining what the residents want and planning from there. The project focuses on involving everyone, focusing on what matters, and playing the long game.
Royal-Goodwin said the most important part of the plan is that the Grandview area is a neighborhood made of residents and businesses on the southern end of Muscatine. She also said that it is an area that has suffered from a lack of significant investment. The main focus of the project will be quality of life and economic development. The city wants to work with residents and businesses to reinvigorate the area and the participation of residents and businesses is key to success.
Information on Muscatine Community Heart & Soul can be found at https://www.muscatineheartandsoul.org/, or on the City of Muscatine web site at Heart & Soul.