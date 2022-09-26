Grandview Avenue section near railroad crossing to be closed for two weeks

MUSCATINE — Starting this week, construction crews are going to work on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CP) crossing, resulting in a minimum two-week road closure on Grandview Avenue from Day Street to White Street.

“Due to the location of where these closures are at, I don’t think it’s going to be an inconvenience at all,” City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison assured.

For five days out of this two-week closure, CP will have an official flagger present at the railroad crossing in order to protect those workers who are close to the crossing. Following that, crews will spend a week completing the pavement restoration at the Day Street and White Street intersection.

When asked about potential delays, Jenison said, “Weather is always a key ingredient, especially at this time of year. But a majority of work that’s close to the railroad crossing itself will be done this week. Because we have to have a CP flagger there and we only have that person there for five days, there’s a little bit of a time crunch to get that part done.”

During this two-week closure, only local traffic will be allowed on Grandview Avenue from Musser Street to Day Street and from Oregon Street to White Street. Jenison added that those who need to visit businesses located on Musser to Day will also be allowed to drive through.

All other residents will be detoured at either Musser or Oregon, as Grandview will still be open for regular traffic from Musser to Houser and from Oregon to Main.

For south-end truck traffic specifically, these drivers will be detoured onto either Dick Drake Way to Stewart Road/Oregon Street or onto the Highway 61 Bypass. Truck traffic from the north will specifically use Oregon/Stewart and then travel to Dick Drake Way.

During this construction work, Heuer Construction, Inc. will also continue working on the area’s seeding and landscaping. As for the Sampson Street side of the Grandview intersection, this work is still paused because of a supply-chain issue.

Once the supplies needed to complete the project are received, Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) expects the underground work on this street to take 10 days, not including the pavement restoration that will need to be done by Heuer afterward, which is expected to take another two weeks. Jenison said the city hoped to get this intersection completely finished and reopened by the end of October.

“Right now, there’s a utility pole right in the middle of that intersection, and that has to come out so that the contractors can get in there and complete the intersection itself,” he continued. “But we don’t know when the supplies are supposed to come in, and that’s the hard part about it. They’ve been scheduled to arrive any day the past week or two, but it just keeps getting pushed back.”

Jenison added that MPW was aware of this issue and its team was doing its best to solve the problem and deal with the supply-chain issues. For further updates for any of these construction projects, residents can visit the Construction page on city of Muscatine website. Residents are also advised to be cautious when driving through any and all construction zones.