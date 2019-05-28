WAPELLO — A designated truck bypass around Grandview will be improved under plans signed Tuesday by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.
County Engineer Larry Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt presented the improvement plans for 160th Street, explaining the work would focus on upgrading a curve in the road about one mile northwest of Grandview.
The county road was formerly a dirt road that was upgraded with gravel about the time the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) was constructing a four-lane realignment of U.S. Highway 61 in the area. As part of the realignment, the DOT agreed to connect a section of old Highway 61 to the upgraded 160th Street so truck traffic could be routed around Grandview.
However, to make the connection, a curved section of roadway had to be constructed between the old Highway 61 corridor and the county road. After that connection was completed and 160th upgraded, local officials discovered some truckers who apparently had not updated their GPS system began running off the old Highway 61 section instead of following the curve.
The truckers also appeared to approach the curve too fast, even with warning and speed limit signs, which prompted the county engineers to develop plans that called for a wider and more elevated curve and additional drainage.
Shutt told the supervisors he had originally planned on using county staff and equipment to make the improvements, but this spring’s wet weather had impacted other road projects and put activities behind schedule.
“We don’t have anything in our schedule to do it,” he told the board.
Instead, Shutt said he would seek a contractor to take on the project, which he had initially estimated would cost about $40,000.
“I’m hoping it will come in less than that,” he told the board, adding that eventually the road might be a candidate for seal coating.
Bids are expected by July 9, meaning the construction costs will come from the secondary roads department’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget.
Meanwhile, the engineers told the supervisors they were monitoring repair work on Iowa Highway 92 west of Columbus Junction to ensure there is no serious impact on nearby county roads.
According to reports, a washout developed a few days ago and the DOT was forced to close the highway. Although traffic was being detoured farther north to Iowa Highway 22 and then back to Highway 92 on Iowa Highway 70, Roehl acknowledged some traffic might use nearby county highways as detours.
The engineers and supervisors also discussed the County Highway 99 bridge replacement project at Wapello. Supervisor chair Brad Quigley reported to the engineers that he had recently received calls from area boaters concerned about reinforcing rods hanging from the partially demolished old bridge.
He said the boaters were concerned high water was putting them at risk of hitting the rods. Quigley asked the engineers to notify the contractor about the potential danger.
Roehl and Shutt said current plans called for the remaining section of the old bridge to be demolished after some current pier replacement work is completed.
In other action the board:
- Met with J&S Electronics representatives for a continued update on plans to upgrade the county’s information technology equipment.
- Learned Louisa County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hall, who was recently hired by the county emergency management agency, would receive a $45,000 salary. That includes $1,639 for his activities as the county’s designated safety director, with the remaining compensation covering his emergency management and E911 responsibilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.