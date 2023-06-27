GRANDVIEW — With the Fourth of July right around the corner, the city of Grandview is continuing its tradition of providing a long list of fun festivities for its community to enjoy over the holiday.

Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3, things kick off with the Miss/Mr. Fourth of July Pageant. Following that is the Fourth Annual Doug Wolf Golf Cart Parade, which will begin at 8 p.m. Line-up for parade participants will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the northeast corner of the Grandview Academy Park.

Tuesday, July 4, starts with the Grandview Fire Department breakfast, which will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Grandview Academy Park. The park also will host the Freedom Fun Run, with registration starting at 6:20 a.m. and the run itself starting at 7:30 a.m. The park will also host a variety of vendors from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The annual pie contest will be held at the Shelter House in the Park, with entries being accepted until 8:15 a.m. and judging begin at 9 a.m. Over at the parking lot, the Annual Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also at 9 a.m. will be a memorial service at the All-Veterans Memorial.

At 11 a.m., Grandview will hold its annual Fourth of July Parade. This year’s theme is “A Slice of Pie for the 4th of July”, with Grand Marshals Maureen Funk, Brenda Degner and Ruth Everhart, who have all served as pie contest judges for the past 47 years. Float judging is at 10:30 a.m., and all entrants must be lined up by 10 a.m. to be judged.

Although there will be no changes to the parade route, precautions will still be taken near the burned area of downtown. The spot will be barricaded with a sheriff’s officer there to further discourage anyone from entering or sitting near the debris.

At noon, registration will open for the horseshoe tournament, which will be held at 1 p.m. at the park. Other entertainment options include Steve’s Mobile Petting Zoo, a dunk tank, a kid’s tractor pull, a frog jumping contest and bingo, which will officially start at 1:30 p.m. in the shelter house.

In the evening, live music will be provided in the park by Monica Austin from 6:30 p.m. to dusk. At 9:30 p.m., the annual dollar raffle drawing will be held, with the drawings this year being $500, $250, $100 and $50. Afterward, Grandview will hold its annual fireworks display.

For more information on each of this year’s Fourth of July activities, go to the Grandview Community Club Facebook page. Volunteers are still currently needed for the event. Those wishing to volunteer for the Community Club can contact Jake Shoppa at 563-571-4561.

Grandview fire