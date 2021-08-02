Grandview crews prepare to switch lanes for construction in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – According to construction crews, enough progress may have been made in a few weeks to switch construction sides of the roadway along Grandview Avenue from the bluff side to the river side of the highway.
While giving an update on the progress Muscatine City Council member Nadine Brockert said she had not been given a percentage of the project which has been completed. Brockert said that construction updates for the community, as well as time to address concerns, are given by Muscatine Public Works at 9 a.m. every Friday at the former Taco John building on Grandview. Anyone who is impacted or wants more information is invited.
“We are three to four months away from phase one being done,” council member Peggy Gordon said. “We are weathering that first phase.”
Mayor Diana Broderson said that while guesses can be made as to how long a project will take, until the work is being done there is no way to tell what will be found or what impact it could have on the length of the project. A few weeks ago construction crews found a buried LP tank and had to remove it before work could continue. She said time is built in for the unexpected.
Brockert also said there have been supply chain issues from COVID-19. She says things have gotten back on track.
“We have to keep in mind these are roads that have been there for a while,” she said. “Records we kept way back when aren’t as good as records we keep now and you are going to run into stuff you didn’t know was there.”
They also spoke about the Grandview Revitalization Project, which seeks to improve the Grandview Avenue Corridor area in the fields of street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. The area discussed runs from Carver Corner, down Hershey to the Mississippi River.
Brockert said she has spoken with a developer in the area who has good ideas. She hopes once the reconstruction project is finished, new businesses will be able to open in the area.
Currently a survey is being done to determine what people in the area want to see and there have been 223 responses. Brockert said only about 5% of those were specific to the Grandview Revitalization. The survey can be found at muscatineiowa.gov/heartandsoul. Surveys are also given at public events such as the farmers market.
Broderson expects the revitalization project to take at least two years and the community will be heavily involved. She promises everyone’s voice will be heard and everyone will have a chance to assist. Currently the committee is looking at the recreational facilities in the area, including the soccer field and two parks.
Brockert said that some community events are being planned to discuss how the city can help improve the areas.