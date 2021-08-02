Grandview crews prepare to switch lanes for construction in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – According to construction crews, enough progress may have been made in a few weeks to switch construction sides of the roadway along Grandview Avenue from the bluff side to the river side of the highway.

While giving an update on the progress Muscatine City Council member Nadine Brockert said she had not been given a percentage of the project which has been completed. Brockert said that construction updates for the community, as well as time to address concerns, are given by Muscatine Public Works at 9 a.m. every Friday at the former Taco John building on Grandview. Anyone who is impacted or wants more information is invited.

“We are three to four months away from phase one being done,” council member Peggy Gordon said. “We are weathering that first phase.”

Mayor Diana Broderson said that while guesses can be made as to how long a project will take, until the work is being done there is no way to tell what will be found or what impact it could have on the length of the project. A few weeks ago construction crews found a buried LP tank and had to remove it before work could continue. She said time is built in for the unexpected.

Brockert also said there have been supply chain issues from COVID-19. She says things have gotten back on track.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}