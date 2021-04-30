Grandview projects moving ahead with community planning coming soon

MUSCATINE – With the Grandview Reconstruction project kicking of this week, the Grandview Revitalization Project has also formed its leadership committee and is in the process of breaking into subcommittees to begin the process of breathing new life into the south side of Muscatine.
Mayor Diana Broderson said the committee has met several times recently. She said the Grandview Reconstruction Project, which will fix the streets and sidewalks along Grandview Avenue, is only one part of the revitalization. The project is counting on public support to focus on the economics of the area and bring new businesses to the south side of Muscatine.
“We are just in the planning phase of that right now,” Broderson said. ‘We have a committee of us who are working on putting this together.”
The project, unveiled in February during a city Ward 4 meeting, would improve the Grandview Avenue Corridor area in the fields of street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. The area discussed runs from Carver Corner, down Hershey to the Mississippi River.
Broderson expects the Revitalization Project to take at least two years and the community will be heavily involved. She promises everyone’s voice will be heard and everyone will have a chance to assist. Currently the committee is looking at the recreational facilities in the area, including the soccer field and two parks.
The main focus of the project will be quality of life and economic development. The city wants to work with residents and businesses to reinvigorate the area and the participation of residents and businesses is key to success.
Public Works Director Brian Stineman said the two-year Grandview Reconstruction project will finish in November 2022. The project will run between Houser and Greene streets. It will rebuild the streets and sidewalks in the area as well as do infrastructure work. Community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin believes this will give the revitalization project something to build on.
A set of plans illustrating the Grandview Project is available on the City of Muscatine web site.
Royal-Goodwin said the project would use the “Community Heart and Soul” model, which identifies what people love about their community and what they wish to see in the future and how they want to achieve it. She said common themes would be used to strategize priorities to improve the area. Broderson said there will be community meetings soon to determine which direction to take.
Broderson said the planning phases of the project would be done in a transparent manner so the public will have input and regular updates would be given.