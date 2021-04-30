Grandview projects moving ahead with community planning coming soon

MUSCATINE – With the Grandview Reconstruction project kicking of this week, the Grandview Revitalization Project has also formed its leadership committee and is in the process of breaking into subcommittees to begin the process of breathing new life into the south side of Muscatine.

Mayor Diana Broderson said the committee has met several times recently. She said the Grandview Reconstruction Project, which will fix the streets and sidewalks along Grandview Avenue, is only one part of the revitalization. The project is counting on public support to focus on the economics of the area and bring new businesses to the south side of Muscatine.

“We are just in the planning phase of that right now,” Broderson said. ‘We have a committee of us who are working on putting this together.”

The project, unveiled in February during a city Ward 4 meeting, would improve the Grandview Avenue Corridor area in the fields of street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. The area discussed runs from Carver Corner, down Hershey to the Mississippi River.

