Grandview road improvements 'moving forward'

A tie-in would more clearly establish the bypass as the preferred route. Shutt said drivers wishing to go into Grandview would need to make a conscious turn to continue into the community.

In a related discussion involving Grandview, Shutt said the 2020 census had determined the city had lost enough population that approximately $20,000 of Farm to Market (FM) funds it had been receiving for some city streets would be transferred to the county.

According to Shutt, the city’s FM streets included portions of Jackson and Jefferson Streets and Cemetery Lane.

Shutt also presented the board with bids for a planned overlay project involving three bridges. He said Brandt Construction, Milan, had submitted the low bid of $702,271 for the work.

Shutt said his estimate for the work had been $736,840.

In the remainder of his weekly department update, Shutt said the secondary roads crews had been busy plowing snow, while he had been working on project designs and completing budget work.

In a discussion related to the proposed budget, Shutt asked the supervisors if they would consider using local option sales and service tax (LOST) for county road projects.