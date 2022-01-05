Grandview road improvements 'moving forward'

WAPELLO — Louisa County Engineer Adam Shutt assured the board of supervisors during its organizational meeting on Tuesday that improvements to the Grandview Bypass are moving forward.
Shutt told the board that right of way acquisition along a short section of 160th Street north of Grandview would be done in the current fiscal year, followed by grading and rocking in fiscal year 2023.
He said enough preliminary survey work had been done to determine the property required to create a 24-foot roadway with 4-foot shoulders.
“The question is, do you want to do the paving the next year or save up a little bit and maybe put an intermediate surface on there or something,” he said.
“Let’s look and see where we are at,” said Quigley, who had been appointed board chair earlier in the meeting.
Supervisor Chris Ball appeared to agree, suggesting the county finances would likely determine the improvement schedule.
“We’ll have to (look at) the budget,” he said.
Shutt acknowledged their positions, adding he also wanted to talk with Grandview city officials, adding he was also moving forward on redesigning County Road G44X so it would tie-in with 160th Street.
A tie-in would more clearly establish the bypass as the preferred route. Shutt said drivers wishing to go into Grandview would need to make a conscious turn to continue into the community.
In a related discussion involving Grandview, Shutt said the 2020 census had determined the city had lost enough population that approximately $20,000 of Farm to Market (FM) funds it had been receiving for some city streets would be transferred to the county.
According to Shutt, the city’s FM streets included portions of Jackson and Jefferson Streets and Cemetery Lane.
Shutt also presented the board with bids for a planned overlay project involving three bridges. He said Brandt Construction, Milan, had submitted the low bid of $702,271 for the work.
Shutt said his estimate for the work had been $736,840.
In the remainder of his weekly department update, Shutt said the secondary roads crews had been busy plowing snow, while he had been working on project designs and completing budget work.
In a discussion related to the proposed budget, Shutt asked the supervisors if they would consider using local option sales and service tax (LOST) for county road projects.
The supervisors did not commit to anything, but agreed if they did allow it, any decisions would be on a case-by-case basis.
The supervisors also held a public hearing for an ordinance establishing precincts for Louisa County after the 2020 census. Following the hearing, which did not draw any comments, the board approved the first reading of the ordinance and waived the remaining two hearings.
The board also signed a memorandum of understanding with the city of Wapello dealing with its three political wards.
In other action during the meeting, the supervisors:
• Approved several routine, annual resolutions dealing with bank depositories, board meetings, payment of claims and other issues;
• Named Shutt to complete Farm to Market business; authorized Shutt to close secondary roads in emergencies; and allowing Shutt to collect Federal Disaster Aid for secondary roads and bridges;
• Approved the Master Matrix system in Louisa County;
• Approved appointments for the auditor, treasurer and recorder’s offices;
• Accepted a $38,965 bid from Frank Millard, Burlington, for a new boiler at the County Complex;
• Discussed grant opportunities with emergency management services director Brian Hall.
• Agreed to hold a Jan. 25 public hearing on a buy-out property transfer to the city of Fredonia.