Grandview, West Hill projects continued on, now focused on seeding before deadline

MUSCATINE – Two City of Muscatine projects are moving onto their next phase. However, contractors are having to keep in mind that for this particular phase, they have less than a month to get it completed.

With there only being about three weeks until the Sept. 30 deadline for the season, the contractors of both the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project and the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation projects -- Heuer Construction Inc. and Hagerty Earthworks Inc. respectively -- are hoping to seed a permanent lawn mixture on these areas before it’s too late.

According to City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison, the main purpose of the seeding process is to help with erosion control in these areas.

“If we can get the seeding to take (before the deadline), it’s going to help the erosion of the top soil that we’ve placed there… which will also help keep mud off the street,” Jenison explained.

The deadline comes from the Iowa Department of Transportation, and if these projects are not completely seeded in time, the next available window for it according to DOT starts on March 1, 2023 and lasts until May 31, 2023.

According to Jenison, much of the Grandview Avenue corridor has been completed in terms of the actual road work. Because the seeding process has not been started on this area, however, weeds have begun to grow at it as well as on the West Hill project’s site. Jenison assured that the contractors of both projects have tried to keep these weeds under control in order to not let them become too overgrown or unsightly.

Although the crews will try to get as much seeding done as possible before the deadline, it has already been determined that not all seeding will get done before the end of fall, with the remainder needing to be done in spring 2023.

“With Grandview, there’s still a lot of sidewalks and driveways that have to be done south of the railroad tracks, so that area likely won’t be prepped in time for seeding,” Jenison explained. “West Hill is kind of the same way, as we’re trying to coordinate the underground work with pavement restoration and backfilling – but with West Hill already scheduled to go into next year, there’s still a lot more to do.”

Jenison also assured that even with the areas that aren’t seeded in time, residents shouldn’t need to expect any inconveniences from this, adding that both projects are moving ahead, with the Grandview project being on schedule while the crews on West Hill are doing a good job getting caught up.

“Hopefully we’re going to get as much concrete work done as possible. I’m pretty certain we’ll be able to accomplish that with Grandview, which will then help with snow removal over the winter,” he said.

For more information on current and upcoming city construction projects, residents can visit the Department of Public Works’ Construction Projects page on the City of Muscatine website.