Grant allows improvements to Muscatine Japanese garden

MUSCATINE — Outside the Muscatine Art Center, the historic Japanese garden famed as being one of the few in Iowa prior to World War II is showing its age.
With the help of two professors and grant funding from the state, however, it may soon be restored to its original state.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs on Tuesday announced the Laura Musser McColm Historic District, also known as the Muscatine Art Center, would receive a $122,402 historic preservation grant. The grant, which was one of six in the state, will be used to start the $200,000 project to return much of the garden to its form when it was first installed in 1929.
The project aims to increase the accessibility of the garden, return the sight and sound of running water, return plantings identified in historical photos, and reveal the historic stonework that is believed to be buried at the site.
“The grant covers quite a bit of work in the Japanese garden,” art center director Melanie Alexander said. She said that a few other grants would still be needed to complete the project. A previous grant was used to hire Prof. Heidi Hohlmann of the Department of Landscape Architecture at Iowa State University in Ames to develop a plan for the garden in 2020, which was used as part of the application for the grant.
While Japanese-style gardens were popular in America from the 1890s through the early 1940s, most were destroyed at the outbreak of war in 1941. Laura Musser McColm’s garden was spared this fate, making it one of the few remaining Japanese gardens from this time period in the Midwest. The 1904 World’s fair featured a Japanese tea garden.
Alexander said the grant money will be used to restore some of the “character defining features” in the garden. She hopes to bring back some of the plantings original to the garden and to do work on some of the trees in the garden. She said the trees currently in the garden were never meant to get as tall as they currently are and that McColm had planted the trees later in her life when she had moved her main residence from the building that is currently the art center.
The art center has video of McColm hosting a party in the garden which shows many of the features and what it looked like in the 1930s.
The project will start with some archaeological work, which should be done this year. Hohlmann will continue to work with the project, and more research still has to be done on the original layout.
“There is going to be a period where we do quite a few community programs, talking about the history of the garden and what it used to be so people understand why this project is important,” Alexander said.