Grant allows improvements to Muscatine Japanese garden

MUSCATINE — Outside the Muscatine Art Center, the historic Japanese garden famed as being one of the few in Iowa prior to World War II is showing its age.

With the help of two professors and grant funding from the state, however, it may soon be restored to its original state.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs on Tuesday announced the Laura Musser McColm Historic District, also known as the Muscatine Art Center, would receive a $122,402 historic preservation grant. The grant, which was one of six in the state, will be used to start the $200,000 project to return much of the garden to its form when it was first installed in 1929.

The project aims to increase the accessibility of the garden, return the sight and sound of running water, return plantings identified in historical photos, and reveal the historic stonework that is believed to be buried at the site.

“The grant covers quite a bit of work in the Japanese garden,” art center director Melanie Alexander said. She said that a few other grants would still be needed to complete the project. A previous grant was used to hire Prof. Heidi Hohlmann of the Department of Landscape Architecture at Iowa State University in Ames to develop a plan for the garden in 2020, which was used as part of the application for the grant.