Grant cycle for the new Human Conditions Support Fund opens on October 1

MUSCATINE — A new grant for the Greater Muscatine area will open next month. The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced this week that the Mary Jo and Richard H. Stanley Human Conditions Support Fund will officially open on October 1.

Mary Jo and Richard Stanley’s impact and efforts continue to be remembered throughout Muscatine communities. The couple wanted to their efforts to continue after they were gone and left funds behind to help with this goal. They also left a bequest to the Community Foundation to establish a fund to support local charities creating the Human Conditions Support Fund.

This fund specifically focused on assisting non-profit organizations that try to improve human conditions. This could include providing basic services or support for marginalized groups such as the elderly, the homeless, or immigrants, supporting education or the arts, promoting cultural awareness and acceptance or mental and physical health, or working to end violence.

“We are grateful for Dick and Mary Jo’s trust in the Community Foundation to support the causes important to them through this gift,” Programs Manager Lynsey Krusie said.