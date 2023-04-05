MUSCATINE — Throughout the past several weeks, Michelle Dusenberry’s first grade class at Grant Elementary School worked to tell the stories of their favorite animals. While this was a educational opportunity, the project also proved to be a great collaboration opportunity for them.

At Grant Elementary, its teachers and staff use Leader in Me, a guiding “language” they’ve had for the past 13 years at the school. Leader in Me has eight different habits to help kids how take ownership of their choices and behaviors through various goals and leadership roles.

"Every year we have an information writing unit that we do in our first grade classroom,” Dusenberry explained. “Part of that informational writing is becoming authors and illustrators of an animal of their choice.”

Each student in her class had to create a book that contained table of contents, introduction/topic sentence, and pages on their animal’s diet, habitat, life cycle and body features. They also drew several pictures of their animal for their book. Regarding the information within the book, the research process took four to six weeks and students used different research resources such as books and online sites like National Geographic for Kids.

Once the book was finished, it was time for Dusenberry to bring in the project’s core habit, that being “Habit 6: Synergize,” the habit of collaborating with each other.

The habit also focuses on promoting cooperation, creativity, teamwork, diversity, and valuing each other’s opinions and strengths.

In order to both encompass this habit as well as involve parents and families, the students then had to then work with their families to create a diorama of their animal’s habitat.

“It means to come up with something that’s better than what either person had in mind. As we always say, together is better,” she said.

“They really came through and did some beautiful work,” Dusenberry added. ““It’s just amazing to see what first graders can do. When you believe in them and push them, they just become so much more than you thought they could become, and I just love that.”

In addition to class presentations of their books and dioramas, another part of Habit 6 is having the other grades within the school come in and do a “gallery walk” and leave positive comments for each of the students. Dusenberry described this as one of her favorite parts of the project.

“They always say such amazing things to them, and my children are just beaming when they read them. It just really warms my heart,” she said.

Dusenberry said she hoped her students use the research and comprehension skills they’ve learned.

“I also hope they continue taking pride in their work, and that they also take away the importance of perseverance,” she said. “This was a long project that took time to create, but not one student complained that it was too hard or that it was taking too long. Just the perseverance from these students, I think, was incredible to see.”

She also hopes they keep making connections with their family, not just through synergy and collaboration but also through other means.

“They were so proud to say ‘Oh, my mom or my dad or my brother or sister all helped me make this.’ Just that comradery and coming together to do something together as a family is so important. It’s what I hoped would come of this project, and it did,” Dusenberry continued.