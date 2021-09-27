Graphic novelist makes book on the life and history of Muscatine's Norman Baker

MUSCATINE — The story of former Muscatine resident and so-called "cancer curer" Norman Baker may soon be told through an artistic medium.
Baker was a Muscatine native known for wearing purple, lavender and pink, who once owned a radio station and invented the Tangley calliaphone. Baker also ran a hospital that touted cancer “cures” that were a concoction of watermelon seeds, clover, corn silk and water, which led the Journal of the American Medical Association to accuse him of "quackery."
While operating a similar hospital in Arkansas, Baker was convicted of mail fraud and served time in a federal penitentiary. He died in 1958 and was buried in Greenwood Cemetery.
Now, an artist from Arkansas hopes to share the story of Baker and his infamous Arkansas hospital through a new book.
After 15 years of research, Sean Fitzgibbon has taken what he’s learned and translated it into a fully painted picture, resulting in a 240-page nonfiction graphic novel that he hopes to soon publish. This book, “Crescent Hotel,” would be the first in Fitzgibbon’s “What Follows is True” series, should the book be successful enough for him to create more.
Fitzgibbon recalled how he would take trips to Eureka Springs, Ark. — the site of Baker Hospital, now known as the Crescent Hotel — and learn about the history there.
“I was always intrigued by that town, and we would go up to the Crescent Hotel," said Fitzgibbon, who lives about 100 miles away from the hotel. "They say that its America’s most haunted hotel. As a kid, we would go on the ghost tours and they would tell all this stories about it.”
In 1937, Baker bought the resort, which had fallen into disrepair due to the Depression and converted it into a hospital. There, he treated thousands of patients with injections of his so-called cure. Reportedly, Baker accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars during that time. The federal government eventually charged Baker with seven counts of mail fraud and he was sentenced to four years of jail at the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kan. He served from 1941 to 1944.
When hearing about Baker and the things he did in the hotel while he owned it, Fitzgibbon said that he saw the stories as a bit over sensationalized, making the actual history a bit harder to believe. Though he was fascinated by the stories, he also became skeptical as he grew older, and thus was interested in learning the true history of Baker Hospital, as well as the man who ran it.
“Some of the stories (the tour guides) said were just so outlandish, like how they were cutting off people’s heads and pouring the liquid cancer cure into them and all this kind of stuff. They were sort of taking from other stories and exaggerating them,” Fitzgibbon said. “Afterwards (my now-wife and I) would go to the Eureka Springs library and just start doing research. After that, I thought well, why don’t I try to tell the real story of what happened at the Crescent Hotel?”
Fitzgibbon’s efforts first started to take place in 2003, but because there wasn’t much information available at his local library, he knew he would have to do a bit more digging in places outside of Arkansas — places like Muscatine, where Baker operated his first hospital, known as the Baker Institute.
“You can’t really tell the story of Baker at the Crescent Hotel without telling his origin story in Muscatine and the original Baker Hospital,” he said.
Fitzgibbon met with Virginia Cooper from the Muscatine Art Center — which will be displaying original pages from his book sometime next year — to look at the Baker archives. He also spoke with people from the Musser Public Library and visited the locations of where his radio station once stood, where his hospital was, and even his grave.
“It was wonderful doing research in Muscatine. Everyone I spoke with was helpful, and the next thing you know, I had put it all together and had told the story of Norman Baker, and now it’s ready to go to the printer,” Fitzgibbon said. “(Baker) had just such a varied background, just like the Crescent Hotel itself … I was able to tell a lot of the story of him growing up in Muscatine and his radio station, and there’s just so many interesting things.”
With a goal of $11,300, Fitzgibbon will run a Kickstarter campaign for the month of October in order to raise the funds needed to publish about 1,000 copies of the book. Though he said that he would be willing to use some of his own money if the Kickstarter were to fail, Fitzgibbon also believes that there will be enough people interested in the project for it to be successful.
“It feels great to be so close to publishing, and sort of surreal in a way,” he said. “I’m really excited to get this book out, and I really want this series of books to inspire people to go out and explore these places like I did. There really is something magical in learning about something in a book like this and then actually going out and visiting where history happened.”