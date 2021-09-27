Graphic novelist makes book on the life and history of Muscatine's Norman Baker

Fitzgibbon’s efforts first started to take place in 2003, but because there wasn’t much information available at his local library, he knew he would have to do a bit more digging in places outside of Arkansas — places like Muscatine, where Baker operated his first hospital, known as the Baker Institute.

“You can’t really tell the story of Baker at the Crescent Hotel without telling his origin story in Muscatine and the original Baker Hospital,” he said.

Fitzgibbon met with Virginia Cooper from the Muscatine Art Center — which will be displaying original pages from his book sometime next year — to look at the Baker archives. He also spoke with people from the Musser Public Library and visited the locations of where his radio station once stood, where his hospital was, and even his grave.

“It was wonderful doing research in Muscatine. Everyone I spoke with was helpful, and the next thing you know, I had put it all together and had told the story of Norman Baker, and now it’s ready to go to the printer,” Fitzgibbon said. “(Baker) had just such a varied background, just like the Crescent Hotel itself … I was able to tell a lot of the story of him growing up in Muscatine and his radio station, and there’s just so many interesting things.”