MUSCATINE — Muscatine County officials fear spring flooding along the Mississippi and Cedar Rivers could reach record levels.
Brian Wright, the county's Emergency Management Coordinator,wasn't even on the agenda. Still, he took the time to report to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday morning there's a 95 percent chance of major flooding along both the Mississippi River and along the Cedar River.
"The ground is already saturated," Wright said. "We also have a lot of snow pack in Minnesota and Wisconsin. I just want people who live in flood prone areas to be aware and be prepared."
Wright said he and Eric Furnas, County Zoning and Environmental Director, will continue to monitor the situation.
River bottoms aren't the only areas that could face flooding. County Engineer Keith White said rural roadways could be threatened as well. "Right now, we have stretches of road that are under water," White told the board. "You've got snow on the roads and snow on both sides."
White said rural roads may need to be embargoed to prevent damage to them. "If people don't stay off of them and tear them up, there's absolutely nothing we can do," White told the board.
In addition, the National Weather Service had already said Friday that there's a major chance of flooding on the Mississippi in Muscatine the last half of April.
Bridges may be in jeopardy
Flooding may not be the only damage threat in Muscatine County. White reported the structural integrity of rural bridges could be in jeopardy if a bill under consideration by the Iowa State Senate becomes law.
The legislation would allow the Iowa Department of Transportation to issue permits to logging businesses to haul loads of up to 130,000 pounds over rural bridges, White told the board.
"They don't know anything about our bridges," White said. "It really becomes an unfunded mandate. Hopefully something changes."
Supervisor Santos Saucedo said he has communicated his concerns to State Representative Gary Carlson and State Senator Mark Lofgren.
West Liberty care package?
We Lead West Liberty could receive a financial boost from the county, the supervisors discussed. We Lead, West Liberty's economic development organization, faces challenges because of structural problems in the Regional Learning Center building at 119 East Third Street in downtown West Liberty, where We Lead offices have been located. Muscatine Community College has ceased to conduct classes in the building, apartments on the second level have been evacuated, and in the wake of the building passing to city ownership, city funding to We Lead has been slashed. Supervisor Jeff Sorensen suggested county assistance for We Lead. "They've done a good job," Sorensen said. "They've had some good traction."
County Administrative Assistant Nancy Schreiber said funding may be available through the Housing Revolving Loan Fund.
Funding approved
The board approved funding for several projects with Michael Nolan, owner of Iowa City based Horizon Architecture:
- $40,000 for design, architectural planning, and construction management of a proposed Search and Rescue Facility to be located in the same block as the historic jail. Nolan said he wants to have conversations with the City of Muscatine and HNI about the project. "Maybe they would like to look at doing a major art work or something," he said.
- $21,000 for expansion of Deputy's Quarters at the Sheriff's Park Avenue facility. "We're adding some enclosed vehicle storage and evidence storage," Nolan said. "The intent is to combine the Washington Street facility with Park Avenue to get them out of Washington Street completely."
- Up to $15,000 for various small projects. "Just small things that pop up over the year," Nolan explained. "Obviously, anything we need to go out for bids on, we'll come back to the board."
- Change Order No. 2 for the Third Floor Courtroom Renovation Project, increasing the cost by $2,645.
In other business:
- After no comments were received during a public hearing, the board approved the county budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
- The board approved payment of claims totaling $596,159.
- The board approved a motion to pay all county employees by direct deposit, pending legal review by the County Attorney.
- The board approved a request from the Prevent Violence Coalition to place blue pinwheels and signs on county properties Wednesday, April 3 in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month. Also, residents are encouraged to wear blue Friday, April 5.
