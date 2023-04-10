The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) will give both local employers and those looking for a job a chance to meet and greet as they each search for the perfect fit.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, GMCCI, in partnership with IowaWorks, will be at the Muscatine Community Y hosting its annual citywide job fair.

According to Hannah Howard, director of Business Services for GMCCI, this is the third time that GMCCI has hosted a Muscatine Job Fair in partnership with IowaWorks, with two organizations previously managing to host events during the pandemic thanks to a “drive-thru” model.

“The Chamber believes in the importance of workforce development. That’s why we host this annual job fair with the help of our partners at IowaWorks to connect Muscatine area businesses with local jobseekers,” Howard said.

Although the fair itself is over a month away, GMCCI is still looking for willing businesses to help fill it. Last year, the job fair saw 39 different businesses sign up to be in attendance. With the fair having enough room for 40 businesses, Howard and her team hope to get close to that number.

She also emphasized that not only is the fair free for businesses participation, but it’s also open for both large and small businesses as well as both chamber member and non-chamber member businesses.

“The Chamber’s goal for the job fair is to be able to best support our member businesses and all businesses in the Muscatine area because we understand the importance of finding quality employees to fill open jobs,” Howard continued.

Additionally, IowaWorks will be there with its job training program, which provides on-the-job training and work experience through either paying wages or reimbursing wages for anyone who's eligible for this program. Representatives of the program will be at the job fair to provide more details and information.

“We’re trying to serve all populations, including both youth and adults,” Jamie McLaughlin, business service consultant for IowaWorks said. “A lot of people, if they’re eligible for the program, are not working, and not everybody wants to go back to school, so we have a lot of employers that will train on the job.”

Businesses that are interested in participating in this year’s fair can contact the chamber at 563-263-8895 or email hhoward@muscatine.com. The event can also be found on the Muscatine.com community calendar. It has been requested that businesses register by Friday, April 21.