Greater Muscatine continues #MakeitMuscatine campaign with new pop-up shop

“We have great items for residents that want to send a gift of Muscatine and/or Iowa to their friends and family that live afar,” Hansen said. The shop will be open during GMCCI’s office hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The shop will accept cash, check and credit card.

As a pop-up shop, it can be moved to other locations, if needed.

“We’re certainly open to bringing some of the items to future events around the community, as well as regional events," she said.

GMCCI wanted to use this shop to help direct people to local retailers that carry Muscatine merchandise.

“We wanted to connect shoppers making purchases with local makers who have products but may not have a storefront of their own,” she said.

Hansen encourages local makers interested in having their products featured at their pop-up shop to contact GMCCI at 563-263-8895.

“We were looking to create something new out of a space that has great storefront visibility, and it’s a fun use of this space,” said Hansen, adding that she hopes this new pop-up shop will connect with residents and visitors alike, as well as help spread the #MakeitMuscatine spirit.

