Greenwood Cemetery cleanup underway
Greenwood Cemetery cleanup underway

The annual spring cleanup at Muscatine Greenwood Cemetery is underway. All grave decorations were removed after March 15. Remaining decorations were removed and discarded by cemetery staff after that date. New grave decorations can be brought in after April 1 with no more than two decorations per gravesite. For more information call (563) 263-7051.

 DAVID HOTLE

