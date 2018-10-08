Muscatine Greenwood Cemetery's annual fall cleanup is going on now and all wanted decorations should be removed from grave sites by Monday, Oct. 15, according to a city news release.
Any decorations left after Monday will be removed and discarded by cemetery staff. Decorations include wreaths, silk flowers, grave blankets, wooden crosses, statuary, toys, cobblestones and potted plants. Undecorated metal shepherd's hooks, remembrance vigil candles and solar lights will not be removed by staff.
New decorations can be brought to the cemetery after Thursday, Nov. 1. No more than two decorations per grave is allowed.
For more information, call 563-263-7051.
— Journal Staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.