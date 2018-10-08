Try 1 month for 99¢
Cemetery
Greenwood Cemetery was established in 1843, as a 5-acre plot named Muscatine Cemetery. It is now 79 acres.

Muscatine Greenwood Cemetery's annual fall cleanup is going on now and all wanted decorations should be removed from grave sites by Monday, Oct. 15, according to a city news release.

Any decorations left after Monday will be removed and discarded by cemetery staff. Decorations include wreaths, silk flowers, grave blankets, wooden crosses, statuary, toys, cobblestones and potted plants. Undecorated metal shepherd's hooks, remembrance vigil candles and solar lights will not be removed by staff.

New decorations can be brought to the cemetery after Thursday, Nov. 1. No more than two decorations per grave is allowed. 

For more information, call 563-263-7051.

— Journal Staff

