Greenwood Cemetery to offer annual walk-or-ride tours on September 25

  • Updated
MUSCATINE - Greenwood Cemetery, located at 1814 Lucas Street, is filled with tons of local history and plenty of stories. For those looking to learn a little more about the people who once lived in Muscatine, they once again have the chance to take the annual Greenwood Cemetery Walk.

These story-filled tours, which can be taken on foot or on the MuscaBus, will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. This is a free event that will be held rain or shine.

