The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor tours though city-managed Greenwood Cemetery starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at 1814 Lucas St.
The annual “Greenwood Cemetery Walk through History” will feature familiar stories of Muscatine’s former residents and also include some new information.
The free tours are about 90 minutes with MuscaBus tours also available. The event will take place rain or shine.
For more information, call Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.
— Journal Staff
