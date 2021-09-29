Ground is broken on Chandler Pointe project in Wilton

WILTON – With the fall of eight shovels into a mound of dirt in the parking lot of the vacant lot at 801 W. Fifth Street in Wilton on Wednesday, construction of the new $6.9 million housing development began.

During a shovel ceremony, the mayor and several city council members turned the dirt to begin construction on Chandler Pointe, a 35-unit addition specifically for people ages 55 and older. Both one- and two-bedroom apartments will be available. Construction is expected to be completed in April 2022. Rent is designed to be affordable for households with 80% the area median income.

“In 2019, a colleague and I came to this area of the state looking for a place to develop,” Barry Accountius, vice president for development of co-developer and owner Woda Cooper Companies, Inc., said. “We went down to Muscatine but we just couldn’t seem to make anything click there. On our way back to Cedar Rapids we drove past this town Wilton and decided we had to go check it out.”