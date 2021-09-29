Ground is broken on Chandler Pointe project in Wilton

WILTON – With the fall of eight shovels into a mound of dirt in the parking lot of the vacant lot at 801 W. Fifth Street in Wilton on Wednesday, construction of the new $6.9 million housing development began.
During a shovel ceremony, the mayor and several city council members turned the dirt to begin construction on Chandler Pointe, a 35-unit addition specifically for people ages 55 and older. Both one- and two-bedroom apartments will be available. Construction is expected to be completed in April 2022. Rent is designed to be affordable for households with 80% the area median income.
“In 2019, a colleague and I came to this area of the state looking for a place to develop,” Barry Accountius, vice president for development of co-developer and owner Woda Cooper Companies, Inc., said. “We went down to Muscatine but we just couldn’t seem to make anything click there. On our way back to Cedar Rapids we drove past this town Wilton and decided we had to go check it out.”
Accountius remembers the minus-20 degree day in November when they entered the town. It was only a short drive down the main drag on West Fifth Street when they saw the perfect spot for the next development. Despite the idea that it was the ideal lot, the pair soon learned the lot was not for sale. It was after talking to the city and the property owner that the tide began to turn.
The development phase was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Accountius reports that during the health crisis the cost of building materials skyrocketed.
“Iowa Finance Authority were the first ones to come to the table and ask how they can help,” Accountius said. “Material was scarce, but that is coming back and it caused us some delays on what was in the pipeline. We are finishing up one in Cedar Rapids now.”
The finance authority provided affordable housing tax credits to support financing the construction and the first and second mortgages will also be provided.
Dave Vaske, the low income housing tax credit manager for the Iowa Finance Authority, said that the state uses a scoring matrix to determine which projects will get state assistance. He said the state is working to help rural communities to bring new housing in.
“We’ve had a special set-aside in our rules to make sure we are distributing those tax credits throughout the state in the best possible way,” he said.
Once completed the units will feature modern, open concept design, large windows and contemporary attractive finishes. The apartments will include central air, kitchens with ENERGY STAR appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, and extra storage space. There will also be several community rooms.
During a short program, Mayor Bob Barrett and city administrator Jeff Horne both thanked Woda Cooper for bringing the project to Wilton, commenting that new housing is needed in Wilton.
Columbus, Ohio-based Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. and its affiliates specialize in the development, design, construction, and management of high-quality affordable multi-family apartments, senior communities, and single-family homes. The company marked 30 years in business May 2, 2020, with operations in 15 states and a portfolio of approximately 350 communities and more than 14,000 units. Green building is standard with certifications including Passive House, Zero Energy Ready Homes, LEED, Enterprise Green, EarthCraft, and ENERGY STAR.