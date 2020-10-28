Group pleased at MPW plan, says more can be done

A decision to use steel instead of wooden poles is adding to the cost. "The steel poles have a higher cost, but they have double the life of a wooden pole," Streck told the board.

"I do like the idea of using the steel poles," board member Keith Porter said. "Some generation later will thank us."

MP&W's share of design, engineering and construction is budgeted at $17.3 million with $13.4 million budgeted in 2021. The $13.4 million is included in the 2021 operating budget expected to be approved during the Nov. 19 meeting.

Fiber outage

General Manager Gage Huston says credits will be offered to communications utility customers who were impacted by recent outages. Huston told the board the outage event began when the vendor started expanding bandwidth on the new fiber system after assuring MP&W that outages would be five minutes at the most. But two days later, all services were restored.

"We do the best we can to plan for these contingencies," Huston said.