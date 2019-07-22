MUSCATINE — Iowans may soon be able to grow industrial hemp, but experts caution those who want to make money from the crop need to know their stuff.
In a forum Tuesday sponsored by the League of Women Voters Muscatine County, an Iowa native turned Michigan hemp farmer shared the benefits and challenges of producing hemp at the Musser Public Library.
Matt Hatala, chief operating officer at COMI Farms in Lansing said growing hemp is "very labor intensive." The plant, much like corn, is a row crop and requires a similar nutrient intake. To produce CBD, hemp must be grown using organic methods and Hatala said there isn't much equipment available to aid the processes. Most of the harvesting is done by hand and farmers looking to get into the business have to factor in labor.
The farm, started in Colorado in 2015 before moving to Lansing in 2017, is owned and operated by military veterans. Since then, a lot of time has been spent on research, education and developing best practices for cultivating hemp for cannabidiol extraction because "it's the most stable market currently," Hatala said.
Hemp fibers may be used to make textiles, oils, paper, rope, ethanol, plastics, and other materials. Hemp also contains CBD, a nonintoxicating compound marketed in a variety of products as an all-natural remedy for pain and other ailments. CBD is illegal in the state, though shops selling the product have sprung up all over. Hemp and marijuana both come from the Cannabis sativa plant, but the difference between them is the concentration of THC — the chemical that produces a high — is minuscule in hemp.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Iowa Hemp Act in May after the bill overwhelmingly passed in the Legislature. The bill adopts the 2018 Farm Bill and will allow farmers to grow up to 40 acres of the crop. Until the U.S. Department of Agriculture establishes federal guidelines state's must follow to produce the crop, industrial hemp cannot be legally grown.
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship State Entomologist Robin Pruisner, who oversees the hemp program, said the state is in a moment of "immense awkwardness" when it comes to CBD.
"We're in the infancy of a new industry, and not all of the agencies have gone through the scientific rigorous process of approving it," she said. "And until we get to that point where the FDA says it's legal for consumption over the counter, Iowa is going to abide by FDA's stance."
Originally from Waverly, Hatala predicted the CBD industry is going to "absolutely explode" nationwide next year and the company plans to expand into Iowa this spring, and in Kansas, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. He said Iowans like to take their time getting to know an industry and may be more slow rolling when hemp licenses become available.
By its own reporting, USDA is planning to issue regulations this fall to "accommodate the 2020 planting season." Once federal regulations are in place, DALS will submit a state plan to license and regulate hemp production to USDA. After approval of the state plan, farmers can begin growing.
Part of the regulatory measures include licensing, procedure for working with law enforcement, testing and inspection, violations schedule, interstate movement and crop insurance. Pruisner said the department will also need to determine how to dispose of crops with more than the allowed 0.3 percent THC level.
She said along with the 2018 Farm Bill is a requirement for total THC testing which has been implemented in other states. With the new testing procedure, hemp crops have had a 25% failure rate because THC levels were too high.
Hatala said it's hard to tell where the hemp industry is headed, and major players in textiles need to get on board with the product despite there being a stigma to the crop. He said there is money to be made growing hemp, especially for CBD, but it's important for growers to do their due diligence by knowing who they're going to sell their product to, having a contract in place, and understanding the plant.
"It’s not necessarily saying it’s too good to be true," he said, "but there might be a lot of information left out on how you get to the end value of your crop."
