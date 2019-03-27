A workshop for 4H and FFA showing rabbits and cavies (purebred guinea pigs) will be from 12:30-4 p.m. Saturday at the Muscatine Agriculture Learning Center, 3200 Lucas Street.
No preregistration is required and there is no cost to attend. Youth are encouraged to bring their rabbits and cavies. A "make your own carrier" session will be held. Call Bill Wolfe at 515-556-5123 to pre-order the correct carrier size.
A free practice show will be held for youth to show their rabbits or cavies. Rabbits may be tattooed and cavies may be tagged for the practice show or future fair shows. Each participating family will receive a free information about the animals.
Past President of the American Rabbit Breeders Association Mike Avesing, will present on rabbit breeds and care, and fair information.
Youth will also receive free tickets for a drawing.
This workshop is sponsored by Iowa State University, Cedar Rapids Rabbit Breeders, Fred's Feed West Liberty, Nutrena Nature Wise Feeds, Mike Avesing and the Muscatine Agriculture Learning Center.
For more information, call Mike Avesing at 563-263-5959, Lynne Rechterman at 563-260-5295 or Bill Wolfe at 1-800-205-6929.
