MUSCATINE – On Saturday night, the trails of Discovery Park will light up with hundreds of Jack-O-Lanterns and quite a few people dressed as trees, as the 31st annual Halloween Hike kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Muscatine County Naturalist Dave Bakke said the event will not be spooky and is suitable for all ages. Groups of about 25 people will leave from the Environmental Learning Center. Along the trails, the groups will stop to hear a short skit. The theme this year is “Who needs a tree?” Along the path, a tree will show up showing the different seasons of the year. There will also be several animals featured. At the end of the event, Halloween bags will be distributed and events will be held at the center.

“It’s a nice evening for people and they really enjoy it,” Bakke said. “The trails will be lit by about 140 pumpkins we are in the process of carving right now.”

Bakke said the event could also be called the Fall Hike, but usually falls around Halloween time. He said it isn’t meant to be a scary hike.

Tickets are required to attend the event. For more information, go online to https://muscatinecountyconservation.com/2019/09/24/halloween-hike/.

