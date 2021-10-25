On Friday, Muscatine County Conservation and the Muscatine Community Y teamed up to hold its second annual Halloween event at Saulsbury Bridge Recreational Area Campground. Over 25 people came together to create Halloween decorations around the campground for a drive-thru event. Proceeds went to the MCSA Food Pantry and the Muscatine County Humane Society.
Halloween in the headlights
