Halloween in the headlights
Halloween in the headlights

Halloween in the headlights

On Friday, Muscatine County Conservation and the Muscatine Community Y teamed up to hold its second annual Halloween event at Saulsbury Bridge Recreational Area Campground. Over 25 people came together to create Halloween decorations around the campground for a drive-thru event. Proceeds went to the MCSA Food Pantry and the Muscatine County Humane Society. 

 DAVID HOTLE

