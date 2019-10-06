hamfest David Hotle david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com Oct 6, 2019 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} The Muscatine Area Amateur Radio Club held its annual Souteast Iowa Hamfest Sunday in the Muscatine County Fairgrounds at West Liberty. It included an indoor/outdoor flea market and seminars on uses for amateur radio. David Hotle, david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Wade Eugene Kisner Woman attacked with hatchet; man injured in fall Peterson producing at historic rate for Comets William 'Bill' Skidmore Louisa-Muscatine playing with profound purpose View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP What time period do you belong in? promotion spotlight Are you ready for retirement? Print Ads Education EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Ad Vault ST ANTHONYS CHURCH - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Education EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Other WANGBERG NANCY - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Ad Vault ST JOHN VIANNEY CHURCH - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Car JEFFS CAR CORNER - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Other FARMERS NATIONAL COMPANY - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Ad Vault SACRED HEART CATHEDRAL - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Education EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Ad Vault TRINITY EPISCOPAL CATHEDRAL - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019
