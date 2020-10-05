Handbook offered for people in isolation

MUSCATINE — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone.
For those who already suffered from feelings of isolation and loneliness, the stay-at-home orders, social distancing and general uncertainty of the last seven months may have only heightened those feelings.
To try and help, Muscatine Life Connections is offering a new handbook providing support.
Life Connections is offering, free of charge, a handbook called The Wellness Guide to Overcoming Isolation during COVID-19, as well as a class to provide practical guidance for overcoming feelings of isolation and loneliness. The study focuses on people building connections with themselves and others and it is designed for self-exploration about being connected, staying connected, getting reconnected and choosing connections.
“It is an evidence-based practice for anybody with mental health issues,” said Todd Noack, executive director of Life Connections Peer Recovery Service. “It gives them the tools to live well, stay well and be well their entire life. It is about building a daily maintenance plan.”
The program is funded with CARES Act funding from the state.
Noack said the handbook stresses physically distancing but still being socially engaged. He said it offers many alternatives for people to continue to function. It also discusses connections to help people live well and stay well through the pandemic.
People wishing to register should send their name and that they are interested in joining to todd@lifeconnectionsrecovery.org. A class on the handbook will be held every Wednesday from 2-4:30 p.m. People interested will be sent a Zoom link as well as emailed a copy of the handbook. Classes will be held from Oct. 7 to Dec. 30. Each class can hold up to 200 people.
