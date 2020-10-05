Handbook offered for people in isolation

MUSCATINE — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone.

For those who already suffered from feelings of isolation and loneliness, the stay-at-home orders, social distancing and general uncertainty of the last seven months may have only heightened those feelings.

To try and help, Muscatine Life Connections is offering a new handbook providing support.

Life Connections is offering, free of charge, a handbook called The Wellness Guide to Overcoming Isolation during COVID-19, as well as a class to provide practical guidance for overcoming feelings of isolation and loneliness. The study focuses on people building connections with themselves and others and it is designed for self-exploration about being connected, staying connected, getting reconnected and choosing connections.

“It is an evidence-based practice for anybody with mental health issues,” said Todd Noack, executive director of Life Connections Peer Recovery Service. “It gives them the tools to live well, stay well and be well their entire life. It is about building a daily maintenance plan.”

The program is funded with CARES Act funding from the state.