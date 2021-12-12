Handcrafted Christmas draws hundreds to Muscatine Mall

MUSCATINE – What do you get the grandmother who has everything?
This was the issue facing Heather Allen when she entered the Muscatine Mall Saturday. Outside she had found a full parking lot and once inside she found an entire mall full of craft tables, as well as other people coming out to buy some unique Christmas gifts. The annual “Handcrafted Christmas” event, saw crafts of all kinds, from traditional Christmas ornaments and treats to homemade soaps and hand-knit winter clothes.
“I’m looking for my grandmother and she is impossible to shop for,” Allen said with a chuckle, looking over a table full of handmade leather ornaments. “I thought at the craft show I might be able to find something original for her.”
Allen said she learned of the event while bringing her daughter to the dance studio in the mall and decided to get some holiday shopping done.
Vendor Lindsay Thomas, a mainstay at the weekly farmers’ markets throughout the summer months, showed Allen several of her leather products, which included earrings and hair bows. Thomas also sells the items at Meg’s Vintage Collectables.
“This is my stress relief,” she commented, motioning at the ornate leatherwork on the table in front of her. ‘” Anytime I have free time or am stressed out, I just make my jewelry.”
For the eighth year, the farmers market in conjunction with Muscatine Parks and Rec held the craft fair shortly before Christmas. Previously market master Jennifer DeFosse had predicted that the event would be the best ever. While she may have been right, as the event drew hundreds of people, she was not there to see it. According to several vendors, DeFosse was under the weather Saturday morning and unable to attend. She could not be reached for comment on the outcome of the market.
According to DeFosse, the event was started in order to shine a light on vendors that may not get as much attention during the regular farmers’ market season, as many residents tend to focus more on the produce than the crafted items when they visit. An early report was that there were 45 vendors who had set up in the mall.
“I feel really proud that we’ve kept this event going for nearly a decade,” DeFosse previously said. “I’m also really proud of our vendors, and I’m happy that we can shine a light on them during the holidays.”