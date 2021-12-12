Handcrafted Christmas draws hundreds to Muscatine Mall

For the eighth year, the farmers market in conjunction with Muscatine Parks and Rec held the craft fair shortly before Christmas. Previously market master Jennifer DeFosse had predicted that the event would be the best ever. While she may have been right, as the event drew hundreds of people, she was not there to see it. According to several vendors, DeFosse was under the weather Saturday morning and unable to attend. She could not be reached for comment on the outcome of the market.

According to DeFosse, the event was started in order to shine a light on vendors that may not get as much attention during the regular farmers’ market season, as many residents tend to focus more on the produce than the crafted items when they visit. An early report was that there were 45 vendors who had set up in the mall.

“I feel really proud that we’ve kept this event going for nearly a decade,” DeFosse previously said. “I’m also really proud of our vendors, and I’m happy that we can shine a light on them during the holidays.”

