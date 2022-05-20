 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harper Pavilion to be dedicated in Muscatine

At 9a.m., Saturday, June 4, the Harper family will formally dedicate the Charles & Jean Harper Pavilion. It's located on Houser Street at the Muscatine West side soccer field parking lot and the Muscatine West Side Trail. The pavilion has a drinking fountain with a pet watering bowl,a  bicycle repair fix-it station with air pump and a hexagon table. The public is invited to attend.

 DAVID HOTLE
