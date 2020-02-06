MUSCATINE — UnityPoint Health will pause its labor and delivery services at Trinity Muscatine beginning Friday, while the hospital system explores ways to provide “better consistency in physical coverage and a quality health care experience.”
UnityPoint officials said the move was temporary, but it comes at a time when access to OB/GYN services is declining in Iowa.
According to a news release, UnityPoint Health recommends Trinity’s BirthPlace facilities in Bettendorf or Moline, Ill., or the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for labor and delivery services.
“We truly want what is best for the people of Muscatine and that means making these types of decisions,” President and CEO Robert J. Erickson said. “This decision is not driven by financial gain. This is about how to provide a great experience for the people we serve so they can focus on what matters most. We hope to provide more information in the near future.”
He said the hospital is in “active conversations to work to determine a long-term sustainable solution and those discussions will take some time.”
Brian Boesen, regional marketing director for UnityPoint Health said the decision only impacts labor and delivery services. UnityPoint will continue to provide prenatal, obstetrics and gynecology care through its clinics.
“We are working to ensure a coordinated and warm hand off for delivery services at nearby hospitals,” he said. “There are no plans at this time to impact other areas of service and we will always provide quality care to anyone who needs it.”
Erickson said UnityPoint has had problems recruiting and retaining OB/GYN physicians at rural hospitals, because they are in high demand nationwide. Deliveries in Muscatine have declined, with Trinity Muscatine reporting 280 births in 2017, 261 in 2018, and 231 in 2019.
Stephen Hunter, MD, PhD, professor at University of Iowa, said the number of OB/GYN practitioners in the state has dropped drastically and that by 2030, Iowa will have a shortfall of about 9,000 practitioners.
You have free articles remaining.
Thirty-seven of the state’s 118 hospitals have closed birthing units since 2000.
“The closures are more common in the rural areas,” Hunter said. “There has been a significant population shift from rural to urban.”
The Centers for Disease Control reports about 700 women a year die during pregnancy, at delivery, or shortly after delivery. In Iowa, the maternal mortality rate has almost doubled, reaching 39 in 2018, up from 20 in 2014. Hunter said problems that can arise from not having immediate access to care can include an increase in the amount of morbidity and mortality, as well as unintended out-of-hospital births.
Iowa ranks 52 of 52 states (falling behind Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico) in the number of OB/GYN practitioners per capita with only three specialist per 10,000 people. The University of Iowa Hospital has the only OB/GYN residency in the state and graduates about five people per year.
“They certainly pay better in other states,” Hunter said. “Reimbursement rates (for Medicare and Medicaid) here are low. Iowa is the only state around except Minnesota that does not have a medical malpractice hard cap, so medical malpractice costs are higher here.”
The University of Iowa OB/GYN department in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health was recently awarded a $10 million grant to explore the situation. Hunter said some of the things being considered is starting a rural OB/GYN track position, creating OB family medicine fellowships and starting a certified nurse and midwife program. The groups are also working with telemedicine to help hospitals without labor units deal with issues like deliveries in the emergency room.
“I think it’s going to be some time before we see the real effects of all these hospitals closing their labor and delivery units,” Hunter said, citing the dangers of people not getting prenatal care due to having to travel for it or because of cost can lead to bad outcomes. “I don’t see anything good coming from it.”
In 2018, neighboring Washington County Hospital and Clinics eliminated its obstetrics unit due to low birthrates and the high cost of the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.