Tino and the Latin Swing factor, a band from Chicago, take to the stage Thursday evening to perform for an audience of over 1,300 participants. The first Almost Fiesta Fest was created in a partnership between Keep Muscatine Beautiful and the League of United Latin American Citizens. The next riverfront event is the Almost Fireworks Fest that will be held July 4 and features Kings and Associates. The regular Almost Friday Fest will be held July 27. Entertainment for RAGBRAI will be held July 29.