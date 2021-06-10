Hawaiian Breeze Shaved Ice opens its service windows for the fourth summer in a row

“It’s nothing that we buy from a store, so it’s got a really nice, sweet, tangy, kind-of fresh flavor to it,” she said. “We’ve always kept the same flavors since they always go over so well. There’s lots of customers that come back and have their favorites, and they’re expecting us to have their favorites, so that’s what we provide.”

Hawaiian Breeze has expanded a bit, adding a trailer she can take to public and private events — something she hopes to expand in the next few years.

“I think people like to come with their friends, get shaved ice and hang out in the parking lot and talk,” she said. “On hot summer days, it’s just really cool and refreshing.”

Frederick said it's still the perfect summer job her, something to do in the summer when she doesn’t have to care for her two young children at home every day.

“I just enjoy the people,” she said. “It keeps me busy during the summer, which I enjoy, and my kids love to stop by and see me and get shaved ice too when I’m there. We really appreciate the community’s repeated business over the years, and it’s promising that it’s lasted so long. I hope we’ll be around for a long time still. It’s just nice to see when people are excited for us to reopen.”

Hawaiian Breeze Shaved Ice is open from early June to late August. Current hours are Sundays 1 to 8 p.m., and Mondays through Saturdays noon to 8 p.m. For more information, visit Hawaiian Breeze Shaved Ice on Facebook.

