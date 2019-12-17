Hayden Fry, a legendary Iowa football coach whose career also included integrating athletic programs in the Southwest Conference, died Tuesday at the age of 90.
"Though Hayden was born in Texas and moved there recently to be closer to our family, his love for the University of Iowa, his players and coaches, the people of Iowa and the state of Iowa is well known,'' Fry's family said in a statement announcing his death following a long battle with cancer.
Inheriting a program which had not had a winning record in 18 seasons when he arrived in 1979, Fry coached Iowa to a 143-89-6 record over 20 seasons.
His tenure included coaching the Hawkeyes to three Rose Bowl appearances, the first following the 1981 season.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.