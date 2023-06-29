An air quality advisory was issued for the State of Iowa by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) due to smoke from Canadian wildfires moving through the state.

According to a press release from the National Weather Service, fine particulate levels were expected to increase Wednesday and to be an issue for several additional days as smoke continues to move through the area. At the Quad Cities National Weather Service, meteorologist Tom Philip said the air quality should increase in the area late Thursday.

“The Canadian wildfires in Ontario have been burning a lot of forest,” he said. “We are in this pattern where it is bringing the smoke down to the surface here. There is a high pressure system in Canada and a low pressure system moving across the Great Lakes. It has since moved off to the northeast. The flow pattern of those two systems ushered the smoke down into our area — more so in Illinois.”

He said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which gives the air quality alerts for the entire area, including Muscatine, has extended the alert through Thursday evening.

Philip said the air quality Thursday would be considered unhealthy for people more susceptible to respiratory issues.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

According to Reuters, Canada is being impacted by an ongoing and record setting series of destructive wildfires that began in March. It has been named the worst wildfire season in Canada’s history with large fires currently impacting Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec. So far 11 provinces and territories have been affected. Smoke emitted from the wildfires has caused air quality alerts and evacuations in Canada, the United States and Europe. On Wednesday, Canada had 480 wildfires.

In the US, more than 80 million people are under an air quality alert.

With smoke from the fires entering the Midwest, Chicago reportedly suffered the worst air quality in the world. Smoke from the fires has also reached western Europe, but because it is higher in the atmosphere, it is not causing air quality alerts as it is in the United States.

Earlier in June, in New York and Philadelphia the Air Quality Index passed 400 and schools had to implement virtual learning due to the poor air quality.