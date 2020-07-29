Heading out on the Muscatine highway for a good cause

“The reason we are calling ourselves Rebels with a Cause is so it doesn’t narrow us down,” Brislawn explained. “This one will be to benefit breast cancer, but that is not necessarily what we have planned for every year. Our thought process is every year we will pick a local person who is in need — battling cancer or maybe going through hard times — to help. We want to take that person and name them as the recipient and put on a big party and all the proceeds go to that person to help out with whatever issue they are having.”

He said the event is not limited to people who ride motorcycles. Brislawn said people are welcome to follow the riders in their cars or support vehicles. He said there would be plenty of parking at all the sites for cars.

As details for the new benefit are being finished, Brislawn said there had been some challenges as there is with any new event, but for the most part it has gone smoothly.

“I’ve been surprised at the amount of support we have been getting,” he said. “I’ve been surprised with how eager people have been to help out.”

He said a previous event NBNB has done was a birthday party for a friend. Brislawn said over 200 motorcycles had turned out to Mulberry Avenue for the event.

