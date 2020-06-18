Headquarters: New bar/restaurant hopes to become the destination spot for the area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE —Since he can remember, it has always been a goal of Jerry Healey to open a bar and restaurant to serve the Muscatine community.

Friends have owned bars in the area, and Healey, who owns Riverside Café, enjoys watching people having a good time, cutting loose from the week and forgetting their worries. He wanted to create such a place, and thinks he's found the location in the former Missterssippi's.

“It’s been on my bucket list to own, hopefully, a popular bar," said Healey. I knew Barry and Amanda (the owners of Missterssippi’s) and we had talked quite a bit but I never knew how serious they were until they put the ‘for sale’ sign up, and then we got serious and talked about it.”

They closed Missterssippi’s in February, and Healey and his cousin, Ben Meier, decided to go into business together. The first order of business was to change the name to Headquarters.

A longtime resident of Muscatine, having moved to town in third grade, Healey said he knows many people in the community. His main business is Quick Strip Metal Stripping which he has owned since 2001. He said with the COVID-19 pandemic, it may not have been the best time to try to restore a bar, but he had to take the opportunity while it was there.