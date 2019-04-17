WAPELLO — Grant-funded programs in Johnson County and Scott County may be able to help Louisa County public health officials with the growing problem of sexually transmitted infections among young adults in Louisa County, the Louisa County Board of Health learned Wednesday.
Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith said she had recently met with two representatives from the Johnson County Public Health Service to discuss an expansion of their grant-funded STI testing services to Louisa County.
“We don’t have testing in Louisa County,” Smith said, explaining there was a family planning clinic in Muscatine and another in Burlington, but only private physicians were available in Louisa County to conduct testing.
Board chair Breanne Hammond said that was a major concern because of recent statistics she had seen.
“STIs in Iowa are up dramatically, like twenty-two percent, especially for the population sixteen to twenty-four,” she said.
The outreach available from Johnson County could help cover the shortage of testing sites in Louisa County, Smith said, adding there would be no targeted age through the Johnson County program.
“It’s open and it is free,” she said, adding however, the Johnson County testing would be limited to HIV and Hepatitis C cases.
However, in an earlier discussion with the board, Trinity Muscatine Public Health Manager Jamie Walker had reported on a Scott County mobile testing unit that was also conducting STI testing in Muscatine County.
According to Walker, the mobile unit was coming to Muscatine County about once a month and conducting tests for gonorrhea and chlamydia.
“I think the mobile clinic is just covering those two now,” she said.
“Is that mobile clinic coming into Louisa County at all?” Smith asked.
Walker said she did not know, but would inquire about that possibility and get back to Smith, who indicated the Johnson County and Scott County programs could be major partners with Louisa County in providing SDI testing services.
Smith said she would ask the Johnson County representatives to attend next month’s BOH meeting to further explain their program and was hopeful both testing opportunities could become available in Louisa County.
“I don’t know if they are the same grant, (but) if Scott County can do gonorrhea and chlamydia (and Johnson County handles HIV and Hepatitis C), we could cover a lot more,” Smith said.
Meanwhile, Walker also updated the board on other activities Trinity Muscatine Public Health was providing to Louisa County as a partner under a Maternal Child Adolescent Health Grant award Trinity received earlier.
She pointed to ongoing education and outreach efforts with maternal health screenings and evaluations; developmental screenings for young children up to five; contracted services for a Community Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention program with the Louisa County Extension Service; and 1st Five, Hawk-I, child vaccinations, dental screenings and other efforts.
In other action, the board of health:
• Received an environmental health update from county sanitarian Jeff Cole;
• Approved a fiscal management procedure;
• Approved a nursing bag technique;
• Finalized the county’s FY20 Immunization Services Grant application, which will provide around $10,000 in funding assistance, which will be split with the Community Health Center of Southeast Iowa, Columbus Junction.
