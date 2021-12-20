Health care providers plea for safety during COVID-19 surge

MUSCATINE — Dr. Zachary Rasmussen was not among the people from several area health departments who issued a plea to the public to take their health seriously this holiday season, but like them, he is very worried about what he has seen in the last few weeks.
Rasmussen, a frontline caregiver who works in the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine, said COVID-19 cases are at the highest they have been since the surge in November 2020. He also said the beds in the Trinity hospitals are full, with many occupied by someone with a severe case of COVID-19.
“Unfortunately we are not where we hoped we would be a year after the vaccinations started coming out,” he said. “During the holidays people are expected to interact with more people than other times of the year. We are starting to reach a point at the hospital where we are starting to have full beds and a significant number of those are from COVID.”
A slight surge was reported in August, but the latest surge seemed to begin shortly after Thanksgiving.
On Monday five of the 13 in-patient beds in UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine were people with severe cases of COVID-19. Throughout the hospital chain, there has been a 26.5% positivity rate of COVID-19 for people with symptoms. In the entire chain, there is an inpatient count of 67 with COVID-19, including 23 in the intensive care unit.
On Sunday, a plea was released from several area health workers asking the community to wear a mask in indoor public places, get vaccinated, get tested if symptoms appear, and stay home if a COVID-19 test comes back positive. The plea says the hospital system is overwhelmed with patients, in some cases requiring critically ill patients to wait hours for treatment. The release said staff is overwhelmed.
Rasmussen said that the latest reports show the omicron variant in both Iowa and Illinois, making it a concern in the area. He also said the vaccination rate for eligible people in Muscatine County is at 57%. He said between the variant, the vaccination level, and increased travel and interaction, the numbers of hospitalizations have climbed.
“The rest of life continues to go on during the pandemic,” Rasmussen said. “I have patients who have broken bones or a heart attack and different things, and we try to take care of patients in the best way we can – that is our number one goal. When ... a large portion are people with COVID-19 — not just in Muscatine but in the surrounding communities — it limits our ability to care for these patients because we just don’t have anywhere for them to go.”
The plea said that healthcare officials are concerned about not having the capacity to care for people and said, “The situation is critical.”
In addition to the physical stress, Rasmussen explained what it is like having to place someone otherwise healthy on a ventilator because of COVID-19. He said people who work in healthcare always picture their loved ones being sick when they treat patients, knowing health can change at any time. He also noted the COVID-19 pandemic is going into its third year, saying with any health crisis there is always a big jump in community support and extra help at the beginning that tends to wane over time.
Rasmussen recommends people remember the basics of social distancing, masking, and getting vaccinated. He said the holidays are a challenging time to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, but if everyone practices the basics it can work.
He said getting as many people vaccinated as possible will have a large impact on the status. He said when people are vaccinated they are less likely to have a severe case of COVID-19 and can usually be treated at home. In the UnityPoint system, 90% of the patients hospitalized for COVID in the last month have been unvaccinated.