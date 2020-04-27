Health Department requests emergency budget amendment to fight COVID-19

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors reached a consensus Monday to ask county employees to identify areas money can be cut from this year’s budget to help fund Muscatine County Public Health’s battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
During its regular meeting, public health director Christy Roby Williams reported the COVID-19 response from March through June would cost about $211,999. She said in March the department spent $23,998 and is projecting $188,001 through the end of June. She requested an emergency budget amendment of $148,000 to cover the additional expenses.
“We cannot put this burden on Unity Health Trinity Muscatine as they are facing their own financial hardships in maintaining the health care infrastructure,” she said. “It’s a wonderful partnership between our hospital and our county, but during this time, we need the board of Supervisors support to continue the incident command structure and public health pandemic response we are currently providing our county.”
Williams explained that UnityPoint Health did not cover funding and the department covers most of its own funding through county support and grants. She said the department's priorities had changed in the past few months to pandemic response.
The state had given Muscatine County $18,000 to help cover COVID-19 response, which was used to cover March expenses, and Williams said the department is still at a loss for.
Since the beginning of COVID-19, 987 people have been tested and 305 have tested positive. There have been seven deaths from COVID-19 in Muscatine County, and Williams anticipates there will be more due to the condition some of the patients are in. She said 127 people had recovered. She also said there were some long-term care facilities that were battling an outbreak within their walls. The department has gone from one communicable disease nurse to nine. There is also a resource unit that is identifying needs in the community. She said an outbreak in the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction had a big impact on the number of cases in the county.
Williams also said there were several places where additional testing would be done, including a TestIowa site coming this week to Muscatine County. She also said there would be ongoing disease investigation.
Nancy Schreiber, director of administrative services, said the funds would come from the county’s general fund. She said the county usually had money left at the end of the fiscal year, so she believed the county would have enough to cover the expenses. She said the county would not be able to do a budget amendment until July.
Schreiber asked Williams if the money is needed immediately. Williams said she would have to look into the issue more before giving an answer.
Williams said she did not know if she would change the health department’s requests for the coming fiscal year, saying it depends on what COVID-19 has in store. She said if the state continued to ask local health departments to manage the outbreak, more money would be needed.
