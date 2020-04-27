Health Department requests emergency budget amendment to fight COVID-19

Since the beginning of COVID-19, 987 people have been tested and 305 have tested positive. There have been seven deaths from COVID-19 in Muscatine County, and Williams anticipates there will be more due to the condition some of the patients are in. She said 127 people had recovered. She also said there were some long-term care facilities that were battling an outbreak within their walls. The department has gone from one communicable disease nurse to nine. There is also a resource unit that is identifying needs in the community. She said an outbreak in the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction had a big impact on the number of cases in the county.

Williams also said there were several places where additional testing would be done, including a TestIowa site coming this week to Muscatine County. She also said there would be ongoing disease investigation.

Nancy Schreiber, director of administrative services, said the funds would come from the county’s general fund. She said the county usually had money left at the end of the fiscal year, so she believed the county would have enough to cover the expenses. She said the county would not be able to do a budget amendment until July.

Schreiber asked Williams if the money is needed immediately. Williams said she would have to look into the issue more before giving an answer.

Williams said she did not know if she would change the health department’s requests for the coming fiscal year, saying it depends on what COVID-19 has in store. She said if the state continued to ask local health departments to manage the outbreak, more money would be needed.