Health care providers plea for safety during COVID-19 surge

MUSCATINE — Dr. Zachary Rasmussen was not among the people from several area health departments who issued a plea to the public to take their health seriously this holiday season, but like them, he is very worried about what he has seen in the last few weeks.

Rasmussen, a frontline caregiver who works in the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine, said COVID-19 cases are at the highest they have been since the surge in November 2020. He also said the beds in the Trinity hospitals are full, with many occupied by someone with a severe case of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately we are not where we hoped we would be a year after the vaccinations started coming out,” he said. “During the holidays people are expected to interact with more people than other times of the year. We are starting to reach a point at the hospital where we are starting to have full beds and a significant number of those are from COVID.”

A slight surge was reported in August, but the latest surge seemed to begin shortly after Thanksgiving.