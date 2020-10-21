Hearing set for Sixth Street right-of-way lease

MUSCATINE — The community will get its say regarding Muscatine's plan to lease a portion of city right-of-way to the new owners of the former Weber Button Factory with the idea the area will eventually be purchased.

The Muscatine City Council recently unanimously approved holding a public hearing on leasing a portion of the underdeveloped right-of-way to Midwest Property Holdings Inc., the new owner of the building located at 1009 E. Sixth St. The company has been renovating the property and hopes to construct a canopy-style structure to provide an area for snow removal equipment. In order to set up the structure, the right-of-way must be leased. The lease would be for three years and the business would pay an upfront sum of $250.

“All I see here is a three-year lease agreement,” Jindrich said. “I thought at some point we were hoping to be able to sell it.”

Assistant community development director Andrew Fangman said the city is leasing to sell. He said the second part of the process would wrap up in early December. He said the lease can’t be renewed because the intent is to purchase the property from the city.

The city had previously leased the right-of-way to the former owners under a lease that expired in 1976.