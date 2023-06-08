As Muscatine’s Heart and Soul hopes to encourage others to continue giving their feedback, as it continues toward making the community the best it can be for its residents and businesses.

Recently, the Heart and Soul committee did an update to the previously released survey, which has been used for most of the program. According to project coordinator Kristen Schlawin, this update includes adjusting a couple of questions. But while the survey itself may not be too new, Schlawin emphasized that the feedback that can be received through it is still incredibly important.

“We’re trying to collect over 1,000 touch points of data so that we hear from as many people as possible, and have promoted it many times,” Schlawin said, adding that so far, the committee has received over 850 responses and touchpoints of data so far.

Based on responses so far, Schlawin said what people love about Muscatine includes the community, the people, the river and the riverfront, small businesses, the events and activities, family, and the trails and parks.

“Once we've completed our surveying and data gathering, these themes will be turned into Heart and Soul Statements. These are short statements that clearly and concisely communicate what matters most to residents,” she said.

Jodi Royal-Goodwin, another Project Coordinator on the Heart and Soul team, said that these statements will be compiled and shared in fall of this year.

“We’re just trying to continue gathering as much information as we can on what people love about the community and how we make it better,” Royal-Goodwin said.

Once more responses get shared with the City Council and other leaders of long-term initiatives within the community, the data will be used to further ensure that any long-term plans made will focus what matters most to citizens. This will allow the best parts of the community to remain in place even as other parts are changed or improved upon.

With the survey being open for the rest of the summer, Schlawin encouraged those who haven’t filled it out already to do so.

“It’s a great way to share your thoughts with the community and have your voice heard. It is a pretty short survey, but filling it out can have a large impact. We want to make sure the data we collect truly reflects the community, and the best way to help us do that is to fill out the survey,” she said.

The survey as well as information about the Heart and Soul initiative can be found at https://www.muscatineheartandsoul.org/surveys. The survey is available for both adults and youths, and is available in English as well as Spanish.

