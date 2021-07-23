Heat index expected to hit low to mid 100s this weekend, heat advisory in effect

MUSCATINE — After several weeks of on-and-off rain the summer sun is back with a vengeance. This weekend will be the first time this year the heat index in Muscatine County will reach over 100 degrees.
Although actual temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s, according to meteorologist Jim Hladik with the National Weather Service - Quad-Cities, the added humidity and dew point will make it feel as though it’s in the low to mid 100s. Much of the area will be under a heat advisory starting Saturday stretching into Sunday.
“This will be the hottest day of the year so far,” Hladik said, “But for this time of the year, this type of heat is a little more typical — where these big heat domes kind of build across the plains, towards the mid and upper Mississippi valleys, and that’s what is going to settle in across us for (Saturday).”
With these conditions often found in mid-to-late July and the first few weeks of August, Hladik said the heat is typical for the area. People should be prepared to deal with it for the next few weeks. As for what causes these heatwaves and humidity spikes, the heat domes that lead into these heat waves are formed from warm south winds flowing from the southern plains and the western part of the Gulf of Mexico.
“Some of the moisture is coming up from the Gulf too,” Hladik added, “It's coming up our way and through a combination of that plus the mature crops, we’re getting a lot of moisture in the air.”
He said when crops — especially corn and soybeans — begin to mature, they pump moisture into the air as they pull it out of the ground. “Our part of the area is a big agricultural area, so this tends to happen every year when the crops start to mature like they are now. It just adds to the humidity at the ground level.”
Hladik predicts more 90 degree days and more humidity, with the warm pattern holding for the next two weeks. It should remain dry across Muscatine County, however there is potential for air masses from southern Canada that could cool things down, and a chance for a thunderstorm system.
“You can’t rule out an occasional chance for an isolated storm or even a storm complex, but for the most part it looks overall dry and hot,” Hladik said.
Residents are advised to be careful during a heat wave and reminded that both heat and humidity can be dangerous to people who are heat sensitive or dehydrated.
“Your body perspires, and the humidity in the air makes it hard for it to evaporate off of you, so your body’s natural cooling process is impeded by the high humidity,” Hladik explained, “So you should try and put off strenuous activities until the early morning or the evenings.”
The Muscatine Center for Social Action will open as a cooling center this weekend. People may come inside for water and to cool down anytime from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The elderly and young children are more likely to suffer physical symptoms during heat waves. People are encouraged to check on their at-risk neighbors and are advised to keep an eye on pets.
Very young or older pets, overweight, short-nosed and those with heart or lungs issues may be affected by the heat. Some signs pet owners should look out for are excessive panting, drooling, fatigue, rapid heartbeat, and not responding to commands.
If a pet is suffering from heat stroke, they should be placed in or sprayed with cool water before being taken to the vet for further treatment. Activities such as walks or playing outside should also be reduced or postponed until the heat wave has passed.