Heat index expected to hit low to mid 100s this weekend, heat advisory in effect

MUSCATINE — After several weeks of on-and-off rain the summer sun is back with a vengeance. This weekend will be the first time this year the heat index in Muscatine County will reach over 100 degrees.

Although actual temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s, according to meteorologist Jim Hladik with the National Weather Service - Quad-Cities, the added humidity and dew point will make it feel as though it’s in the low to mid 100s. Much of the area will be under a heat advisory starting Saturday stretching into Sunday.

“This will be the hottest day of the year so far,” Hladik said, “But for this time of the year, this type of heat is a little more typical — where these big heat domes kind of build across the plains, towards the mid and upper Mississippi valleys, and that’s what is going to settle in across us for (Saturday).”

With these conditions often found in mid-to-late July and the first few weeks of August, Hladik said the heat is typical for the area. People should be prepared to deal with it for the next few weeks. As for what causes these heatwaves and humidity spikes, the heat domes that lead into these heat waves are formed from warm south winds flowing from the southern plains and the western part of the Gulf of Mexico.