Heat wave
top story

Heat wave

temperature

After two weeks of subzero temperatures, the temperatures running into the 20s Friday felt very warm by comparison. According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of snow Sunday, but temperatures will continue to climb, possibly going above freezing sometime Monday.

